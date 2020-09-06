Hungary to unveil statue of late President George H.W. Bush

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The Hungarian government and the U.S. Embassy in Hungary say a statue of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush will be unveiled in October in Budapest’s Liberty Square. In 1989, Bush became the first sitting U.S. president to visit Hungary. A joint statement Sunday by U.S. Ambassador David B. Cornstein and Gergely Gulyas, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff, says that the statue “expresses our mutual appreciation and gratitude for the statesman.” They praised his “advocacy for democracy and against communist dictatorship.” The statue will be inaugurated on Oct. 23.