Germany: Protesters clash with police in city of Leipzig

BERLIN (AP) — Hundreds of demonstrators protesting against gentrification have clashed with police in the eastern German city of Leipzig for a third night in a row, injuring 11 officers. The news agency dpa reported that the protests began Thursday night after police ended the squatting of two buildings in the city last week. The report said police were attacked with fireworks and pelted with stones during Saturday’s riots. Protesters build street barricades and and put garbage cans on fire. Several protesters were temporarily detained to verify their identities.