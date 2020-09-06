Dumba honored for by NHL for anti-racism, community efforts

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Minnesota’s Matt Dumba has won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy awarded for leading on and off the ice and making humanitarian contributions to his community. Dumba, who is Filipino-Canadian, in August became the first NHL player to kneel during the U.S. anthem. The Wild defenseman took a knee before one of the first games of the playoffs that he did not play in after making an anti-racism speed on behalf of the Hockey Diversity Alliance. Dumba and several current and retired minority players formed the group earlier this summer. The award finalists and winner are chosen by a committee of senior league executives.