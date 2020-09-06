Brexit negotiator says UK unafraid to walk away without deal

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator is talking tough ahead of a crucial round of post-Brexit trade talks. Negotiator David Frost is saying the U.K. is “not afraid to walk away” if the European Union does not give ground on key issues. Frost told the Mail on Sunday newspaper that Britain wants “to get back the powers to control our borders and that is the most important thing.” Frost and EU negotiator Michel Barnier are meeting in London on Tuesday for the eighth round of negotiations since Britain left the now 27-nation bloc on Jan. 31. The two sides are trying to strike a new deal on trade, security and other issues, but the talks are deadlocked.