Bieber scheduled to start for Cleveland against Milwaukee

Bieber scheduled to start for Cleveland against MilwaukeeNew
Milwaukee Brewers (18-20, third in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (24-15, second in the AL Central)
Cleveland; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Milwaukee: Brett Anderson (2-2, 4.18 ERA) Cleveland: Shane Bieber (6-0, 1.20 ERA)
LINE: Indians 0; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Milwaukee will play on Sunday.
The Indians are 10-8 on their home turf. The Cleveland pitching staff averages 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, Shane Bieber leads them with a mark of 14.4.
The Brewers have gone 10-10 away from home. Milwaukee has slugged .383 this season. Keston Hiura leads the club with a .483 slugging percentage, including 14 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with nine home runs and is slugging .487.
Hiura leads the Brewers with 35 hits and is batting .238.
INJURIES: Indians: Roberto Perez: (shoulder).
Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Avisail Garcia: (hamstring), Manny Pina: (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.