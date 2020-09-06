100,000 march in Minsk to demand Belarus leader resigns

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Tens of thousands of demonstrators have marched to the outskirts of the presidential residence in the capital of Belarus, calling for the country’s authoritarian leader to resign. Protests against President Alexander Lukashenko entered their fifth week Sunday. Protests also took place in major cities throughout Belarus. Ales Bialiatski, head of the Viasna human rights organization, said the demonstration in Minsk attracted more than 100,000 people. The protests, unprecedented in Belarus for their size and duration, began after the Aug. 9 presidential election where officials say Lukashenko won a sixth term in office with 80% of the vote. Protesters say the results were rigged.