Woman shot and killed in West St. Paul, man arrested

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A woman was shot and killed in West St. Paul on Friday night. Police have arrested the man suspected of shooting her. Police responded on Friday night to a report of a domestic disturbance at an apartment building, the Star Tribune reported. After officers arrived, they heard a gunshot outside the building and found a woman shot in the head in the parking lot. She died at the scene. Police immediately found the suspect, a 21-year old man from West St. Paul. He was booked into the Dakota County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.