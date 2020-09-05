Tropical Storm Julio forms in Pacific off southwest Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Julio has formed in the Pacific off Mexico’s southwestern coast, and forecasters say it is expected to remain offshore and gain little strength over the next few days. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) late Saturday afternoon. Its center was about 130 miles (215 kilometers) south-southwest of the Mexican tourist town of Zihuatanejo and moving to the west-northwest at 20 mph (31 kph). The center says Julio is predicted to stay at sea while moving parallel to Mexico’s coast and will likely dissipate by Tuesday.