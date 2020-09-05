Thanks, but no: Small businesses shun payroll tax deferral

NEW YORK (AP) — As employees of small businesses get their first September paychecks, they’re probably receiving their usual amount _ company owners are still withholding money for Social Security despite a presidential order allowing the tax to be deferred. The order President Donald Trump signed Aug. 8 allows employers to stop withholding the 6.2% tax from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31 and requires that it be paid between Jan. 1 and April 30 of next year. But business owners are wary, saying the plan opens up the possibility that companies might ultimately have to pay the tax if staffers leave.