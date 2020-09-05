Wisconsin reports 15 COVID-19 deaths, 946 cases

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin has reported 15 more deaths from COVID-19, along with 946 cases.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that the positivity rate for tests on Saturday was about 11%, a sign that more people could have infections than tests are showing.

Over the last two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by about 77, an increase of 11%.

Health officials have directed the members of nine fraternities and sororities at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to quarantine themselves after 38 students tested positive for COVID-19.