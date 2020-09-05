Niger’s army accused in disappearance of 102 civilians

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — A new watchdog report alleges that Niger’s army is responsible for the disappearance of more than 100 people in the western part of the country late last year. The National Commission for Human Rights spent months investigating the civilians’ disappearance in Inates zone in the Tillaberi region. The group published its report late Friday. The government has received the report, but there has been no response. The disappearances took place after a deadly attack by Islamic extremists on the military post in Inates in December killed at least 71 soldiers.