Hundreds drive in weekend “Trump Train Convoy”

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - Saturday, a few hundred people drove from Chippewa falls to Altoona to show support for the reelection of President Trump.

Attendees decorated their trucks, cars and motorcycles in American flags and "Make America Great Again" signs. They drove as a convoy to the parking lot across from the Eau Claire County Republican office.



Several speakers, including Republican House of Representatives candidate Derrick Van Orden, discussed the importance of re-electing the president and continuing to elect more Republicans to the state legislature.



"We are out here today to come together as united patriots that love America and are proud to be American," said Clare Krenzelok, the event organizer. "So that's what today was about: to get together with our community, our friends, family, neighbors, to get together and just show how inspired we are by our president."

Krenzelock said she organized the event because Americans are not just electing a person in November, but an entire world viewpoint.