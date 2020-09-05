Heat look to secure series win over the Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks (56-17, first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Miami Heat (44-29, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Bucks -1.5; over/under is 220

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Miami leads series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat look to clinch the Eastern Conference second round over the Milwaukee Bucks in game four. The Heat won the previous meeting 115-100. Jimmy Butler scored 30 points to help lead Miami to the victory and Brook Lopez recorded 22 points in the loss for Milwaukee.

The Heat are 30-13 in Eastern Conference games. Miami ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 44.4 rebounds. Bam Adebayo leads the Heat with 10.2 boards.

The Bucks have gone 37-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee leads the NBA with 51.7 rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 13.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan Robinson leads the Heat averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 13.5 points per game while shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc. Butler is averaging 18.8 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the last 10 games for Miami.

Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks averaging 29.5 points and has added 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. Lopez is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Heat: Averaging 113 points, 45.0 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103 points on 45.2% shooting.

Bucks: Averaging 112.4 points, 47.5 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points on 43.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: KZ Okpala: out (personal), Gabe Vincent: out (shoulder), Kelly Olynyk: out (knee), Chris Silva: out (groin).

Bucks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.