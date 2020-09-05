Former Cook Islands leader dies from virus in New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Former Cook Islands prime minister and beloved New Zealand doctor Joe Williams has died from the coronavirus. He was 85. Williams was born in the Cook Islands and split his time living there and in New Zealand. He was recognized by the World Health Organization for his work in the Cooks helping stamp out the tropical disease lymphatic filariasis, commonly known as elephantiasis. In Auckland, he started a clinic in the suburb of Mount Wellington that grew to serve over 15,000 patients, many of them Pacific Islanders who traveled from all over to see him.