Chippewa Falls bar celebrates Kentucky Derby

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - This weekend was the 146th Kentucky Derby and to ring it in, one Chippewa Falls bar celebrated in style.

Patrons donned their biggest, fanciest hats and ordered mint juleps at Dick's Chalet. They were gathering, of course, to observe the most-watched of the three triple crown horse races.



Attendees said even in these times of COVID-19 and the social distancing that comes with the pandemic, they're glad to still enjoy the traditions of the derby.

"I like getting together with all the people at the chalet and watching the horses race and betting on the horses," said Ashley, a bartender at Dick's Chalet. "We all have hats; we are in competition with to see who is the best dressed and who has the best hat."

Guests at the bar, however, were not just there to watch horse races, but also minnow races. Six race tracks were set up with people able to bet on which fish would reach the finish line first.