‘Be 4 You Go, See Elmo’: Chicago tombstone maker endures

CHICAGO (AP) — The slogan, “Be 4 You Go, See Elmo,” was coined by the original Elmo’s Tombstone Service owner, Robert Williams, when the Chicago business started more than 50 years ago. It graces the awning of the small shop now owned by Hosea Knox. The bottom line of the awning says, “Tombstones made while you wait,” which just might be the final hook that gets your business. Knox and his wife, Bobbie, bought the business from Williams in 1987. She died of cancer in 2012, but the 81-year-old Knox continues making tombstones on the city’s predominantly Black South Side, and Bobbie remains listed on his business cards.