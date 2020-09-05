California wildfire traps campers in national forest

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (AP) — Three fast-spreading wildfires are sending people fleeing and trapping campers in one campground as a brutal heat wave pushed temperatures into triple digits across California. A wildfire that broke out near Shaver Lake in the Sierra National Forest Friday evening exploded to 56 square miles (145 square kilometers), jumped a river on Saturday and compromised the only road into the Mammoth Pool Campground. The fire prompted evacuation orders Saturday morning as authorities urged people seeking relief from the Labor Day weekend heat wave to stay away from the popular lake.