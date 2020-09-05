Activists insist on changes to policing after Prude’s death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Protesters after the death of Daniel Prude at the hands of police in Rochester, New York, are demanding more accountability for how it happened and legislation to change how authorities respond to mental health emergencies. Activists have marched nightly in the city of 210,000 on Lake Ontario since police body camera videos of the encounter with the Black man visiting from Chicago were released this week by his family. Police say Friday night’s protest resulted in 11 arrests. Officers again doused activists with a chemical spray to drive them from barricades around police headquarters.