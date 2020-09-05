A few strong storms possible overnight before humid Sunday

It's been a beautiful start to Labor Day weekend in western Wisconsin. Temperatures made it up to 77 today in Eau Claire, which is just a degree above our average high. Although Saturday has been dry and comfortable, things will become more unsettled overnight.

A warm front will bring us more humid weather for Sunday, but also the chance for showers and storms overnight. Storms will develop in southern Minnesota late this evening, and push east into our area overnight, likely after midnight through early Sunday morning.

The best chances for severe weather will be west of us in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, where large hail will be the primary threat, but we could still see a few strong to severe storms make it into our area. We could see isolated stronger storms throughout western Wisconsin, but the best chances for stronger storms will be along and south of I-94, where we could see some isolated hail or gusty winds as well as heavy downpours.

We'll see the chance for a few lingering showers into Sunday, with partial clearing into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s depending on how much sunshine we are able to see. It will feel humid, but it will be the only day we see any noticeable humidity for the foreseeable future.

Humidity plunges right back down to start the week with a slow moving front that will likely bring us rain chances through Wednesday, possibly into early Thursday.



Temperatures begin to turn cooler by Monday, with highs in the upper 60s, but even cooler temperatures move in by Tuesday, when highs will only be in the upper 50s. How quickly the front clears the area will determine how chilly temperatures can get overnight Wednesday into Thursday, but that is our best chance to see temperatures on either side of 40.