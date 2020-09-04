Warm weekend with scattered storms

After a nice start to the Labor Day weekend, there will be some changes starting Saturday night. Friday was nice but a bit breezy, and there were a few light showers or areas of sprinkles.

Saturday will end warm with just a few clouds as highs will be in the upper 70s with no humidity. In fact, it looks to be a degree or two above Eau Claire's average high of 76. Rain and thunderstorm chances arrive Saturday night after 10 PM, with the most widespread storm complex staying just southwest of Eau Claire.

Still, scattered showers and isolated thunder is expected all across Western Wisconsin Saturday night. A few scattered showers or storms could linger into midday Sunday, but the afternoon should bring partial clearing, humidity, and highs near 80. Total rainfall will range from 1/10" up to 1" for most of Western Wisconsin.

This warm trend won't last, and the downfall starts on Monday. Labor Day will have a high in the 60s, possibly lower 70s if rain along an approaching cold front holds off until later in the day. Scattered showers and storms are likely on and off through Wednesday morning, though there's a slight chance they linger into Thursday morning.

Highs will be cooler on these rainy days, with Tuesday and Wednesday likely not making it out of the 50s. If the rain ends Tuesday night, then lows Wednesday morning could drop into the 30s, especially north and west of Eau Claire, but if the rain holds on until Thursday the threat for very cold lows diminishes.

Either way, Thursday looks to have a low near or below 40. After a break from either Wednesday or Thursday morning through Friday midday, more rain chances arrive to finish the week and lows and highs all week will be well below average.

The uncertainty in the forecast has to do with the timing of the front, which of course affects both rain chances and how much below average the temps fall.