Virgin Australia airline to be sold to US-based Bain Capital

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Virgin Australia’s creditors have agreed to sell the airline to Boston-based Bain Capital. The deal will see the carrier cut 3,000 jobs and end many of its international flights. Co-founded by British businessman Richard Branson, the airline in April became the world’s largest to seek bankruptcy protection after the coronavirus pandemic grounded much of the aviation industry. Virgin Australia said the deal with Bain is worth 3.5 billion Australian dollars ($2.5 billion) and will see unsecured creditors get paid between 9 and 13 cents on the dollar for their claims. Virgin’s creditors are owed a total of AU$7 billion.