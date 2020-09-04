Trump targets ‘white privilege’ training as ‘anti-American’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has directed the Office of Management and Budget to crack down on federal agencies’ anti-racism training sessions, calling them “divisive, anti-American propaganda.” OMB director Russell Vought, in a letter to executive branch agencies, has directed them to identify spending related to any training on “critical race theory,” “white privilege” or any other material that teaches or suggests that the United States or any race or ethnicity is “inherently racist or evil.” The memo comes as the nation has faced a reckoning this summer over racial injustice in policing and other spheres of American life.