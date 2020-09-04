Thousands switch school districts for 2020

Augusta (WQOW) - New data also shows that more families are choosing to switch school districts with nearly 3,000 more students enrolling in a new school compared to last year.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, around 2,700 more students have applied to change school districts from 2019 to 2020.

The process is done through the alternative open enrollment application which allows parents to apply for their children to attend a public school in a district other than the one in which they reside.

The department expanded its criteria this year to include families who wanted a different reopening plan than the one their district was offering.

Officials at the Augusta School District say they're seeing the impact of the change.

"One of the biggest things is staffing. In terms of adjusting your school staff accordingly," said Augusta Superintendent Ryan Nelson. "Certainly, the world that we're living in right now, it also impacts the model of instruction that we're providing in terms of the capacity and the number of students that we can serve."

Nelson said his district has seen both new families enroll in the schools and families leave for a new district this year.