Suspect in shooting no stranger to protests, violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The man believed to have fatally shot a supporter of President Donald Trump following skirmishes between Black Lives Matter protesters and a pro-Trump caravan in Portland, Oregon, was a regular at the demonstrations that have roiled the Northwest city for months. Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, was himself killed Thursday when he pulled a gun as federal agents confronted him near Lacey, Washington, a senior Justice Department official told The Associated Press, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation.