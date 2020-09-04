No 7th trial for Mississippi man freed from prison in 2019

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man freed from prison last year after 22 years will not be tried a seventh time in a quadruple murder case. A judge dismissed the charges Friday after the state attorney general’s office said prosecutors no longer had any credible witnesses. Curtis Flowers was released from custody Dec. 16 for the first time in 22 years. Flowers was convicted four times in the 1996 killings of four people at a furniture store in the north Mississippi city of Winona: twice for individual slayings and twice for all four killings. There were two mistrials. Each conviction was overturned. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the last conviction citing racial bias in jury selection.