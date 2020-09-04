NATO agrees Novichok used on Navalny, demands probe

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday condemned the “appalling assassination attempt” on Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny and said Moscow must answer “serious questions” about the poisoning to international investigators. Navalny is in an induced coma in a Berlin hospital, where he was flown from Siberia for treatment more than a week ago. Germany says there is “proof beyond doubt” that he was poisoned with the military-grade nerve agent Novichok, and NATO agrees. After a previous Novichok attack in Britain in March 2018, NATO withdrew the accreditation of seven staff at Russia’s mission. No such action was announced this time.