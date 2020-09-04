MSU dropping name of Ku Klux Klan member from building

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University is moving to change the name of a campus building after learning that it’s named for a man who belonged to the Ku Klux Klan. Stephen Nisbet’s membership card from the 1920s was discovered at a library at Central Michigan University. MSU’s human resources building is named for Nisbet, who was a member of the school’s governing board from 1962-70. Nisbet worked in education and private business and was chairman of the 1961 convention that produced Michigan’s constitution. He died in 1986.