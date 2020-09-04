Labor Day weekend starts nice

After a cool and breezy day yesterday, we're still looking at temperatures a few degrees below average today after starting out in the 40s.

Friday will start mostly sunny and by this afternoon, we will likely see a partly cloudy sky. A weak disturbance will bring us the slight chance for a few sprinkles, but given the dry air in place, any showers we do see will be very light.

It will still be fairly breezy this afternoon with wind gusts up to 30 mph out of the northwest possible. Temperatures are expected to rise into the low to mid 70s, which is only a few degrees below average for early September.

A couple scattered sprinkles could linger into tonight, but it should be partly cloudy overall with lows near 50.

The best day of the holiday weekend will likely be Saturday with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures in the upper 70s. Any outdoor plans should be safe as shower and storm chances look like they will hold off until overnight Saturday night into Sunday. We could see a few stronger storms move into the area through Sunday morning.

How warm temperatures are able to get Sunday afternoon will depend on how early we see clouds begin to decrease, but it will likely be another day with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A cold front will bring us rain chances for Labor Day into early next week, but behind it we will see very fall-like temperatures with highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s. Morning lows will be feeling chilly in the 40s, possibly some upper 30s by the second half of next week.