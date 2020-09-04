Kosovo, Serbia normalize economic ties, gesture to Israel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Serbia and Kosovo announced Friday at the White House that they have normalized economic ties. Serbia also announced that it will move its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem and Kosovo said it will recognize Israel, two moves that further President Donald Trump’s push to improve the international standing of the Jewish state. Serbia’s president and Kosovo’s prime minister have been meeting with Trump administration officials at the White House for the past two days. They agreed to cooperate on a range of economic fronts to create jobs and investment. The agreement gives Trump a diplomatic win ahead of the November presidential election.