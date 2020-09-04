Judge orders US to stop detaining migrant children in hotels

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to stop detaining unaccompanied immigrant children in hotels before expelling them without the chance to seek refuge in the United States, a policy the government has enacted during the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee ruled Friday that the use of hotels violates a two-decade-old settlement governing the treatment of immigrant children in custody. At least 577 unaccompanied children who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border since March have been held in hotels, sometimes for weeks, according to government data.