High standards, low scores for Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek golf

Osseo (WQOW) - During the summer months, it was odd not seeing a group of high school girls on the course at Osseo Golf Club.

The Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek girls golf team continued its tradition of spending long hours on the links. It's led to another strong start to the competition season.

The co-op team has finished first or tied for first in both CloverCroix Conference meets this fall. It won Thursday's meet by five strokes at Whispering Pines Golf Course.

This year's team is young. Madyson Rosman is the lone senior, while Izzy Popple is the only junior.

"I have known most of these girls since middle school. I've golfed with them forever," Rosman said. "That closeness, it helps us push each other but still have fun. So we hold each other accountable, that's for sure."

Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek will host the next CloverCroix Conference meet on Monday, September 14.