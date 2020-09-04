Heat use big 4th quarter to take 3-0 series lead over Bucks

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) -- Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are a game away from the Eastern Conference finals. And the NBA's best regular-season team is on the brink of getting swept.

Miami's stunning run through the NBA playoffs continued Friday night, with Butler scoring 30 points and the Heat putting together a dominant fourth-quarter rally to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 115-100.

The Heat outscored Milwaukee 40-13 in the fourth quarter -- the biggest such final-quarter margin in NBA playoff history -- to take a 3-0 series lead.

Jimmy outscored Milwaukee 17-13 in the 4th QTR 🤯 pic.twitter.com/cZ0PJmgqEN — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 5, 2020

No team in NBA history has ever successfully rallied from a 3-0 deficit.

The Bucks are the 3rd team in playoff history to have the best record in the regular season and fall behind 3-0 in a playoff series.



The other two were the 2004-05 Suns (lost in 5 in the West Finals vs the Spurs) and the 2000-01 Spurs (swept in West Finals vs Lakers). pic.twitter.com/JSVcRNHfIR — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 5, 2020

Brook Lopez had 22 and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 for Milwaukee.