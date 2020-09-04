Heat use big 4th quarter to take 3-0 series lead over Bucks

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are a game away from the Eastern Conference finals. And the NBA’s best regular-season team is on the brink of getting swept. Miami’s stunning run through the NBA playoffs continued Friday night, with Butler scoring 30 points and the Heat putting together a dominant fourth-quarter rally to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 115-100. The Heat outscored Milwaukee 40-13 in the fourth quarter — the biggest such final-quarter margin in NBA playoff history — to take a 3-0 series lead. No team in NBA history has ever successfully rallied from a 3-0 deficit. Brook Lopez had 22 and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 for Milwaukee.