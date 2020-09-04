First Eastern Equine Encephalitis death reported in Chippewa County

Chippewa County (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Chippewa County Public Health is reporting the first Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) death in Chippewa County.

In a press release, officials report a woman in her 60s was infected with the virus and the infection resulted in death. This is the second human case of EEE in Wisconsin this year.

The first case was reported in Eau Claire County.

The following is a statement from Interim State Health Officer Stephanie Smiley:

“We are very sad to report that one of our fellow Wisconsinites has contracted EEE and has passed away. This is the second confirmed case of EEE in our state this year and the seriousness of this infection cannot be overstated. Since mosquitoes continue to be active in Wisconsin, we are urging people to continue to take steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites.”