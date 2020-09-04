Construction starts on Britain’s high-speed rail project

LONDON (AP) — Construction has formally begun on Britain’s 106 billion-pound ($140 billion) high-speed railway project, aiming to forge better connections between cities for decades to come. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on Friday defended the project, which has its “shovels in the ground” moment just as the country is wondering whether the over-budget and often-delayed project offers good value at a time when the the COVID-19 pandemic has enshrined the idea of working from home. He says that unless “we work out a way of tele-transporting,” people will still want to travel around the country. Rail travel has collapsed amid the pandemic, with commuters padding to their kitchen tables for teleworking rather than getting on the train.