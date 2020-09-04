Commerce secretary sued in plan to move whales for research

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An animals rights group is suing to stop a Connecticut aquarium from acquiring five more beluga whales for research. Friends of Animals says the belugas would be harmed by the trip from a Canadian aquarium to Mystic Aquarium, and from being removed from long-term relationships with other belugas. The group filed the lawsuit Thursday in federal court against Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and the National Marine Fisheries Service, which approved the permit allowing Mystic Aquarium to acquire the whales. The aquarium, which already has three belugas, says the non-invasive research is vital to boosting endangered beluga populations, and the new whales will be safe at Mystic.