Biden team, Trump admin sign transition memorandum

12:21 pm National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s transition team has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Trump administration to begin planning for a potential handover of power. Biden’s team signed the memo with the General Services Administration Thursday, according to the agency. The document is required under the Presidential Transition Act and formalizes how the federal government will go about assisting Biden’s transition team ahead of Election Day.

Associated Press

