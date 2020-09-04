5 Things to Know for Today

Here are a few things to know about the day’s news from The Associated Press. A man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last week was killed as investigators moved in to arrest him in Washington state, authorities say. The suffocation of a Black man after police in a western New York city slipped a “spit hood” over his head draws new attention to the tactic. North Carolina begins to send out about 600,000 ballots to voters who have requested them, a group that is overwhelmingly Democrat and independent.