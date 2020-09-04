2 heat-related deaths latest attributed to Hurricane Laura

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s health department says two men clearing debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura have died from heat-related illness. The department on Friday verified the deaths of the 41-year-old and 47-year-old men in Vernon Parish. They became the 21st and 22nd deaths attributed to the storm in Louisiana. With five earlier deaths in Texas, the total death toll for the storm so far is 27. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards noted that the deaths occurred as heat indices in much of the state have soared in recent days due to high temperatures and humidity.