Woman set on fire in Waukesha, man struck by vehicle

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Police have arrested a man for setting a woman on fire in Waukesha as she walked her dog and for hitting an elderly man with his vehicle and setting another fire at his property. Neighbors say the woman was doused with a flammable liquid and set on fire Wednesday. Witnesses say the woman was badly burned on her arms and stomach. In the other incident, sheriff’s officials say the suspect struck an 83-year-old man with his vehicle and set two vehicles on fire at the victim’s home in the Village of Waukesha. The conditions of the victims were not released.