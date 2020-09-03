Weekend warmup follows today’s cool and windy weather

Wind gusts today topped out between 35 and 40 mph across Western Wisconsin after a cold front moved through early this morning. It wasn't a short period of wind, either, as it lasted all day.

There was a brief gust to 29 mph before the front past, an expected lull in the early morning, then the wind picked up with the sunrise behind that front as expected. Eau Claire's peak gust was 38 mph at 1pm, but gusts were near or above 30 from 8 AM through the afternoon.

Current gusts are subsiding, and that trend will continue into the night as gusts eventually go away and sustained winds drop back to the single digits.

Temperatures were fairly consisitent behind that front, ranging from the mid 60s to near 70 most of the day. It will be a cooler night following the cooler day. Lows will fall into the mid 40s and it will be completely clear.

Tomorrow starts sunny, but clouds will start to move in mid morning and it will be a partly cloudy afternoon. A few of those afternoon clouds may produce some very light rain, though it's just in the slight category as the air will be very dry and showers will be isolated. Saturday looks to be a great day with plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s, though clouds again form in the afternoon.

Rain chances are possible starting in the evening, but most of the rain and storm chances will arrive overnight into early Sunday morning where they will likely last to at least midday. Temperatures Sunday will warm up, too, as long as the rain exits by midday.

However, that strong cold front bringing very cold temps that we've been talking about starts to move in early next week. The rain chances starting on Labor Day will keep daytime highs down, though Monday still looks warmer than the next couple days. Tuesday and Wednesday won't have super chilly low temps, though still 40s and 50s there, but the highs will be stuck in the mid to upper 50s in rain cooled air from scattered showers.

The coldest air does not look to arrive now until the rain chances clear by Thursday, but some spots may see lows in the mid to upper 30s. Should those temps verify, patchy frost would be an issue.

If you are worried about your garden or crops, you should still wait bit before taking action as we should have a better look at this threat early next week.