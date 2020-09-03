 Skip to Content

Weekend warmup follows today’s cool and windy weather

Wind gusts today topped out between 35 and 40 mph across Western Wisconsin after a cold front moved through early this morning. It wasn't a short period of wind, either, as it lasted all day.

There was a brief gust to 29 mph before the front past, an expected lull in the early morning, then the wind picked up with the sunrise behind that front as expected. Eau Claire's peak gust was 38 mph at 1pm, but gusts were near or above 30 from 8 AM through the afternoon.

Current gusts are subsiding, and that trend will continue into the night as gusts eventually go away and sustained winds drop back to the single digits.

Temperatures were fairly consisitent behind that front, ranging from the mid 60s to near 70 most of the day. It will be a cooler night following the cooler day. Lows will fall into the mid 40s and it will be completely clear.

Tomorrow starts sunny, but clouds will start to move in mid morning and it will be a partly cloudy afternoon. A few of those afternoon clouds may produce some very light rain, though it's just in the slight category as the air will be very dry and showers will be isolated. Saturday looks to be a great day with plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s, though clouds again form in the afternoon.

Rain chances are possible starting in the evening, but most of the rain and storm chances will arrive overnight into early Sunday morning where they will likely last to at least midday. Temperatures Sunday will warm up, too, as long as the rain exits by midday.

However, that strong cold front bringing very cold temps that we've been talking about starts to move in early next week. The rain chances starting on Labor Day will keep daytime highs down, though Monday still looks warmer than the next couple days. Tuesday and Wednesday won't have super chilly low temps, though still 40s and 50s there, but the highs will be stuck in the mid to upper 50s in rain cooled air from scattered showers.

The coldest air does not look to arrive now until the rain chances clear by Thursday, but some spots may see lows in the mid to upper 30s. Should those temps verify, patchy frost would be an issue.

If you are worried about your garden or crops, you should still wait bit before taking action as we should have a better look at this threat early next week.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

