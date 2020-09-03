Turkish Cypriot official: No tensions if waters divvied up

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The man who hopes to be the next leader of the breakaway Turkish state in northern Cyprus says ongoing tensions over drilling for oil and gas would fade if Greek Cypriots drop their objections and agree to divvy up the country’s territorial waters and drilling rights. Ersin Tatar said such deal should happen before there’s a resumption of United Nations-facilitated talks aiming at reunification. Tatar said a joint committee of Greek and Turkish Cypriots could be set up to mark out waters in which each side — as well as neighboring Turkey — can search and drill for gas. Cyprus’ internationally recognized government has rejected that as a non-starter as it would undermine Cypriot sovereign rights.