NATO: Turkey, Greece agree to talks about tensions at sea

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says Greece and Turkey have agreed to start “technical talks” aimed at helping to reduce the risks of military incidents and accidents in the eastern Mediterranean. In a statement posted on the alliance’s website, Stoltenberg said Thursday he had spoken to the Turkish and Greek leaders as their countries remain locked in a tense standoff over oil and gas exploration rights in the region. The NATO chief called Greece and Turkey “valued Allies” and said the military alliance “is an important platform for consultations on all issues that affect our shared security.” There was no immediate confirmation from the governments in Ankara and Athens.