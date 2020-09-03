Truck crashes into pond outside Florida courthouse

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man drove a pickup truck into a retention pond outside a Florida courthouse. Florida Highway Patrol says the crash occurred Wednesday at the Pinellas County Justice Center near St. Petersburg. The 64-year-old driver had just entered the parking lot and was attempting to pull into a spot when his boot became entangled with the accelerator. FHP says the truck sped forward over a raised concrete curb and sidewalk, smashed through a fence and vaulted into the retention pond. Troopers say the truck became fully submerged, but deputies at the courthouse were able to help the man to safety.