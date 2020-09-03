Officers see uptick in calls for political sign theft

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - Many people in the Chippewa Valley are showing which candidates they support with political signs in their yards, but area police officers say lately, quite a few have been stolen or damaged and some have been placed in prohibited areas.

Within the last month, Chippewa Falls police say roughly 10 signs were reported damaged or stolen in the city.

Beverly Wickstrom, chair of the Eau Claire County Democratic Party, said more than 50 of their signs were stolen this year.

"Some have been literally cut to shreds, which is very very disheartening and disappointing," said Wickstrom. "People put out the signs as an expression of support, part of their First Amendment freedom of speech, and to see others disrespecting that and acting with violence is very disheartening."

Local Republican leaders agree and say these signs are more than just plastic and metal.

"Whether it's a Biden sign, a Trump sign, a Van Orden sign, a Kind sign, regardless of the message the sign is intended to convey, when someone takes that sign or vandalizes that sign, it is literally the same thing as going up to someone who is speaking in the public square and putting your hand over their mouth," said Brian Westrate, treasurer for the Republican Party of Wisconsin.

Chippewa Falls officer Tye McLaughlin said trespassing is also a problem and said some people have come up with ways to address the issue.

"We've seen more individuals who have been involved in these get larger signs, you know more stable signs, whether they're placed into the ground or larger so it's either harder to take or harder to damage. Another option you can do is have some sort of home surveillance whether it be outside on your porch or garage area," said McLaughlin.

If you decide to put any sign up, you cannot place it in a city park or a city boulevard, which officers say is from the center of the street to the side of the sidewalk bordering someone's private property.

If you don't have a curb or sidewalk to gauge off of, Wisconsin statutes indicate your sign must be 35 feet from the centerline of the city street.

All signs must be placed on private property.