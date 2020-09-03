Nevada governor mulls church changes as court battle resumes

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says he is pursuing the possibility of easing COVID-19 restrictions on religious gatherings as a rural church pushes forward with its legal effort to strike down the current 50-person cap as unconstitutional. Lawyers for Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley filed new briefs in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday after the U.S. Supreme Court narrowly refused its bid in July for an emergency order suspending the hard cap. Sisolak, who is Catholic, said Thursday he has asked his advisers to review whether the state can ease that restriction, among others, and allow churches to expand how many people can attend.