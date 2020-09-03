A month on, signal in Beirut rubble raises hope for survivor

BEIRUT (AP) — A pulsing signal has been detected from under the rubble of a Beirut building that collapsed during the horrific port explosion in the Lebanese capital last month, raising hopes there may be a survivor still buried there. Chilean and Lebanese rescuers are now searching the rubble after the dog of the Chilean search and rescue team detected something during a walk through a Beirut street on Thursday. The team used audio detection equipment and says it showed what could be a pulse of 18 to 19 beats per minute. A frantic effort is underway to determine the origin of the signal.