Kindergarten Teacher Spent Break Trying To Avoid ‘Summer Slope’ by Seeing Kids Twice a Week at Home

LIMA (WQOW) -- In the midst of a global pandemic and with all the uncertainty around a school year that is now in full swing, one Lima teacher decided to prepare her kids for the classroom, from home.

"I actually just had a parent reach out to me and say, 'hey would you be interested in watching my three kiddos?' Other people heard about it and so everyone was like, 'yeah I want Mrs. Berger to watch my kid this summer'," Sabrina Berger said.

Berger, a second-year kindergarten teacher at Assumption Catholic Schools, spent two days a week this past summer with some of her students.

"[Mrs. Berger] would take them to the library, once a week they would go to parks. She always had a science project. They learned to cook, which was fabulous," Parent Kari Reckin said.

"She always had games that had numbers, counting, letters. They would draw and write. The kids didn't really know it because they were fun games."

The small group would also go to the beach, practice table etiquette and spend 20 minutes a day reading to try to avoid the "summer slope" kids can experience during long breaks from school.

"It made me feel really honored that they wanted me to do that with their kids. I know that it's different to have me be their teacher and also have me watch their kids over the summer," Berger said.

"All of the kids called me Mrs. Berger. I feel like we had a lot of the same respect rules that we would at school, it was just at my house, so it was just a different setting."

Parents are grateful for help.

"We're are just truly blessed to have her come to our town and our Catholic School. We're very fortunate. You don't see a lot of that, especially someone who goes above and beyond," Rekin said.