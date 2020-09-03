Jamaica’s ruling party has strong poll lead as nation votes

ST. CATHERINE, Jamaica (AP) — Jamaica’s ruling party is facing voters with a lead in the polls despite rising numbers of coronavirus cases and a years-long run of solid economic performance under threat. Recent polls show Prime Minister Andrew Holness’ Jamaica Labour Party with double-digit leads over the center-left opposition People’s National Party, more than enough to maintain the JLP’s parliamentary majority in Thursday’s election. Before the arrival of the new coronavirus, Holness’ JLP oversaw years of strong macroeconomic performance, with a shrinking debt, record-low unemployment, a national budget surplus and booming stock market.