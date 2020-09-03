Hurricane Nana makes landfall in Belize with wind, rain

PUNTA GORDA, Belize (AP) — Hurricane Nana made landfall in Belize early Thursday, pelting a sparsely populated stretch of the Caribbean coast with heavy rain and wind before weakening to a tropical storm. Thousands of people were stocking up on food, water and construction materials as Nana approached. Long lines stretched through supermarkets and hardware store shelves were nearly bare as residents of Belize bought materials to board up windows and doors. The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported Thursday morning that Nana was centered about 70 miles southwest of Belize City with maximum sustained winds that had decreased to 70 mph. Heavy rains were expected in Belize and northern Honduras. Forecasters say Nana will weaken rapidly as it moves inland.